According to Howard Megdal of The Next, long-time Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot and the New York Liberty have “mutual interest” in teaming up in 2023. During a recent appearance on Locked On Women Basketball Network’s podcast, Megdal said there have been internal discussions about bringing in the WNBA’s third all-time leader in assists.

New York has already made one big splash this week when it was a part of a three-team deal that sent 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones to the Big Apple. The Liberty have also been tied to Seattle Storm superstar Breana Stewart since last offseason when the two-time champion took a meeting with the franchise’s brass when she was an unrestricted free agent. The Syracuse native eventually signed back with the Storm but, like Vandersloot, finds herself in a position to come to terms with another team.

Vandersloot has long been connected to the Storm, who play in Washington State where she grew up. She also went to school at Gonzaga and will be honored on Feb. 15 when she becomes the first women’s basketball player to have her jersey hung up at McCarthey Athletic Center. It has long been speculated Vandersloot would eventually sign with the Storm. Seattle only has two players signed through 2023 in all-star Jewell Loyd and center Mercedes Russell.

The Liberty also have ties to Vandersloot. Her and her teammate/wife Allie Quigley are both close with current Liberty center Stefanie Dolson, who played with the duo in Chicago from 2017-2021. They recently celebrated Dolson’s birthday together in Chicago. Jones and Stewart also have experience playing with Vandersloot on UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian ball club many WNBA stars have played on during the league’s offseason. Vandersloot also helped bring a championship to Chicago when Liberty assistant Olaf Lange was the lead assistant for the Sky in 2021.

Outside of 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, all of the players in the Sky’s starting lineup from last year are free agents. Chicago can offer Vandersloot a super-maximum deal worth $234,936 but still need to build out the roster to remain as contenders. She has re-signed with the franchise that drafted her every time she was a free agent but has stated before she is open to keeping her options open.