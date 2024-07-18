The WNBA is reportedly set to expand its schedule for the upcoming season in 2025, increasing the number of regular-season games from 40 to 44. The development comes amid growing interest in the league and increasing attendance figures.

An email obtained by Chicago Sun-Times indicated that the Chicago Sky’s home schedule would increase to 22 games next season, pending league approval, according to reporter Annie Costabile. The expansion would result in the overall WNBA schedule growing from 40 to 44 games.

This is the second time rumors of a schedule expansion have surfaced, according to USA Today reporter Meghan L. Hall. The current WNBA season features a 40-game schedule as of 2023, an increase from 36 games in previous years.

The expansion aligns with the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, which allows for a maximum of 44 games per season, according to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. The increase in games would provide more inventory for media rights deals, contributing to the league’s financial growth and stability.

The WNBA’s current media deal, valued at approximately $60 million per year, is set to expire after the 2025 season. The NBA, which owns about 60% of the WNBA, has been negotiating new deals. Reports suggest that the WNBA could receive around $200 million annually under the new agreements, or $2.2 billion over 11 years.

WNBA expansion teams

The rumors of schedule expansion come on the heels of WNBA announcing its expansion teams. In May, the league said that Toronto will be home to its next expansion team, marking the league’s first franchise outside the United States. The new team is set to begin play in 2026. The Toronto team will play at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place, with the potential to host games at the larger Scotiabank Arena.

The decision to expand to Toronto follows successful WNBA exhibition games in Canada over the past two seasons. A preseason game between the Sky and Minnesota Lynx last year drew a sold-out crowd of nearly 20,000 to Scotiabank Arena, while over 16,000 fans attended a preseason game in Edmonton between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks.

The league has broader plans to grow to 16 teams by 2028. Philadelphia, Portland, Denver and Nashville are among the cities being considered for future expansion. The San Francisco-based Golden State Valkyries, set to begin play in 2025, will be the WNBA’s 13th team, followed by Toronto in 2026 as the 14th.

Golden State revealed their name and logo in May, generating excitement among fans. The Valkyries, drawing inspiration from Norse mythology and popularized by the Marvel cinematic universe, will feature a t a purple and black color scheme.