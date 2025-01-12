Widely expected to be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, UConn women’s basketball superstar Paige Bueckers is rumored to be reluctant about playing for the Dallas Wings, and instead prefers the Los Angeles Sparks, drawing parallels to Eli Manning’s memorable decision during the 2004 NFL Draft.

WNBA journalist Howard Megdal claimed that sources close to the situation suggest Bueckers' move to Dallas is far from certain. During a January 8 appearance on the Hoffman Women's Sports show, Megdal stated, “I have reported over at the IX Newsletter that there is a widely held belief around the league that [Bueckers] is going to go full Eli Manning.”

Paige Bueckers going the Eli Manning route

Manning, the highly regarded quarterback prospect from Ole Miss, famously refused to play for the San Diego Chargers after being drafted first overall. He orchestrated a trade to the New York Giants for No. 4 pick Philip Rivers. Now, basketball fans are speculating whether Bueckers might take a similar path to secure her ideal professional destination before making her WNBA debut.

Reports suggest that Bueckers might be hesitant to join a Wings team that finished with a disappointing 9-31 record last season, despite her reputation as a generational talent.

The Wings also feature one of the WNBA's most prominent point guards, Arike Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star, former scoring leader, and All-Star Game MVP. Since being chosen fifth overall in 2019, Ogunbowale has been the cornerstone of the team, posing a significant challenge for any incoming player aspiring to take on the role of franchise leader.

“I asked eight WNBA talent evaluators what chance they put on Bueckers’ representatives attempting the same maneuver as Eli Manning. Estimates ranged from 90% to 200%,” Medgal added.

Paige Bueckers with all the leverage over the Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings drafted Texas star Charli Collier as the first overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft but parted ways with her after just 45 games over two seasons. Her release sparked criticism of the team's ability to develop talent, especially since Collier had dominated in college, averaging 19 points, 11.3 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game.

Paige has full control over this scenario. She still has another year of college eligibility due to injuries and the COVID season. If she informs the Wings that she won’t play for them and opts not to enter the draft, will Dallas try to trade the pick for something instead of letting it go to waste?

It's not entirely unrealistic to consider. Since their move to Dallas in 2017, the Wings have yet to have a head coach last more than two seasons. Although they won their first-round series in 2023, that remains their only playoff victory since relocating from Tulsa.

Over the past six seasons, they've missed the playoffs just as often as they've made it. Arike Ogunbowale strengthens their roster, but aside from her, the team lacks a deep pool of young talent or a solid core to entice Bueckers.

For now, everything remains speculative. Only Paige and those close to her truly know what she's thinking. This situation will likely unfold over the next couple of months. For context, Caitlin Clark made her decision to enter the draft in late February.