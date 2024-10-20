Since the 2024 WNBA regular season ended, several head coaches have been let go from their respective teams. The Los Angeles Sparks opted to part ways with Curt Miller after two seasons of lottery finishes. The Sparks search for a new head coach has brought them to possibility of Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh, as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

Costabile reports that the Sparks are expected to meet with Tyler Marsh in the next few weeks, but that they also have some competition for his services. He's reportedly already met with the Atlanta Dream who fired head coach Tanisha Wright.

The WNBA's draft lottery is scheduled for Nov. 17, with the expansion draft scheduled for Dec. 6. The Sparks hold the best odds at the No. 1 pick. While they don't necessarily need a head coach in place by the lottery, it's probably best for them to have someone at the helm by the time the expansion draft rolls around.

Aside from Marsh, recently fired Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammel could also emerge as a candidate for the Sparks, as per Howard Megdal of The Next.

Marsh has been on the Aces' bench for the past three seasons, helping guide them to back to back WNBA championships. He has experience in the NBA being on staff with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, as well as the G League.

Sparks searching for fourth head coach in six years

Whomever the Sparks decide to hire to fill their head coaching vacancy, it will be their fourth head coach in six years. The organization hired former NBA player Derek Fisher as head coach in 2020, before ultimately letting him go early in the 2022 season. They promoted assistant coach Fred Williams to interim, before hiring Curt Miller that offseason.

The Sparks have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons now. During that time, they've witnessed several star free agents leave the franchise such as Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray.

But the new coach will inherit what could be the best young core in the WNBA. The Sparks already have Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in place as franchise cornerstones. They're going to add another lottery pick in this draft. Even if they don't get the No. 1 overall pick, they still have an opportunity to grab an impact player.

Most of the Sparks key veterans are all signed through next season so the new head coach isn't going to have to worry too much about free agency either. There is an obvious expectation to win considering the Sparks' franchise history, but whenever the next coach is hired, the front office would do well to exhibit patience in reversing the team's recent misfortunes.