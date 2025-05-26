May 26, 2025 at 2:08 AM ET

Tina Thompson brought history back to the hardwood with a courtside appearance at the Seattle Storm's home game against the Las Vegas Aces on May 25. As one of the most decorated players in WNBA history and a former Storm forward herself, Thompson's presence at Climate Pledge Arena carried weight far beyond the final score.

A couple of hoopers in the building 🌟 4x WNBA Champion Tina Thompson and 9x NBA All-Star Damian Lillard are courtside to watch the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces! pic.twitter.com/sw5FSDzOLg — WNBA (@WNBA) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The four-time WNBA champion is no stranger to Seattle. She played her final two seasons with the Storm, closing out a legendary career that began in 1997 as the league's first-ever draft pick.

Thompson helped the Houston Comets win four straight titles in the WNBA's early years and retired in 2013 as the league’s all-time leading scorer at the time with 7,488 points. Her resume includes nine All-Star selections, two Olympic gold medals, and a place in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

As Thompson looked on from the sidelines, the Storm delivered a performance worthy of her legacy. Seattle defeated the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 102-82 behind a balanced and explosive effort. Nneka Ogwumike led the scoring with 23 points, while Erica Wheeler turned in her best game of the season with 21 points and seven assists.

The Storm played with intensity and flair, feeding off the energy in the building and delivering one of their most impressive wins of the season.

Aces star A’ja Wilson finished with 15 points, but the Aces struggled to match the pace and execution of a fired-up Seattle team. With both teams among the league’s top contenders, the matchup gave fans a glimpse into what could be a playoff preview later in the year.

Also seated courtside was NBA star Damian Lillard, further showing the growing respect and attention the WNBA continues to gain. Having legendary players like Thompson and current NBA icons supporting from the front row speaks volumes about the league’s evolution and the rising excitement around women’s basketball.

Thompson’s appearance served as a full-circle moment. From helping establish the league’s foundation to watching a new generation of stars carry it forward, she remains a vital part of the WNBA’s story. Her courtside presence was not just a nod to the past but a reminder that greatness is still being written in every game.