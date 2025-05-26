Brittney Griner had a couple of words for the referees during the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings game on Saturday, May 24.

The Dream center left her halftime interview with CBS Sports midway to tell referees to “be f****** better” when it came to making calls during the first half of the game.

Brittney Griner had an animated discussion with the ref during the interview. 👀 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/tLxHsOInEw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the clip, Griner is seen waving her hands, and that's where the audible part of the video comes to play when the WNBA star suggests that the referees make better calls. The Dream ended up winning 83-75 over the Wings.

However, while Griner did not make her comments to the referees during a live game, according to Athlon Sports, the Dream center could face a potential fine. The publication suggests that Griner could be fined $200 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The WNBA also prohibits interactions between players to the referees.

Despite the callout to referees, Griner managed to score 15 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Brittney Griner Signs One-Year Deal With The Atlanta Dream

The WNBA champion signed a one-year to the Dream earlier this year after her 11-year run with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA center wanted to “rebrand” herself with a new team according to her conversation with The Atlantic back in January.

“Atlanta felt like home the moment I started thinking about this next chapter,” said Griner in a press release. “What led me here was the team, the players, and most importantly, my family. I’m excited to be part of this city, to connect with the community, and help elevate this team into championship contention.”

Griner is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a WNBA champion, a WNBA All-Star, and a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She also led her her alma mater Baylor University to a NCAA championship in 2012.