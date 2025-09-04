Angel Reese won't be available for the Chicago Sky's next game, and there's reason behind that.

Reese filled the stat sheet in the Sky's last matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 3. She finished with a stat line of 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. She shot 4-of-12 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

However, she picked up a technical foul along the way. As a result, she accumulated too many technical fouls throughout the season, garnering a one-game suspension.

The WNBA confirmed the suspension with a post on social media on Thursday, explaining why Reese will be on the sidelines for the next game.

“Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game upon receiving an eighth technical foul during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game,” the post read.

“Reese incurred her eighth technical foul with 0:46 remaining in the second quarter during Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun. She will serve her suspension on September 5, when the Sky visits the Indiana Fever.”

What lies ahead for Angel Reese, Sky

It's an unfortunate update for the Sky to get on one of their best players. They will be without her services in a rivalry matchup against the Fever.

Reese has showcased growth in her playmaking and overall efficiency throughout her second WNBA season. She is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game after 30 appearances. She is shooting 45.8% overall, including 18.2% from beyond the arc, and 75.6% from the charity stripe.

Chicago has a 10-30 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 10.5 games behind the Indiana Fever, no longer eligible for this year's postseason.

With four games remaining, the Sky will prepare for their next matchup on the road. They face the Fever on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.