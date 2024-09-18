The Atlanta Dream are one step closer to making the playoffs, and they did that by defeating the Chicago Sky on Sept. 17, 86-70. Coming into the game, both teams had the same record and were looking to get ahead in the standings, which meant the stakes were high. The Dream came out aggressive and it was Tina Charles' 16 points and 14 rebounds that were a big part of their win. After the game, Charles talked about the game, but mostly her role overall this season and how satisfying it's been.

“I’m grateful that we’re getting some continuity, comradery, especially our first group that’s out there playing the majority of the minutes,” Charles said. “But it’s great to be on this team, I love my role, just what I mean to them and what they mean to me.”

It's good from beyond the arc for Allisha Gray as she delivers the potential DAGGER 💥 📲 League Pass pic.twitter.com/KFwuPZyoML — WNBA (@WNBA) September 18, 2024 Expand Tweet

Outside of Charles, the entire team chipped in on this win, and there was no surprise by head coach Tanisha Wright that they were able to handle business.

“Our focus and understanding of where we’re at and the predicament that we’re in is really driving us right now to play at the level we’re capable of playing at,” Wright said after the game. “We know that at the end of the day, the only job we have to do is win. There’s preparation to do that, but right now we’re focused on the journey of things that it takes to win games.”

Dream inch closer to playoffs with win vs. Sky

From the start of the game, the Atlanta Dream looked like a team that was on a mission, and they were able to get the job done. Along with Tina Charles' 16 points and 14 rebounds, Jordin Canada led the team with 18 points and five assists. In the second half of the season, Canada has been a game-changer for the Dream as their lead point guard, and Tanisha Wright has been pleased with her play.

“JC did a good job. I think at one point we had a low with our energy. I think their energy affected our energy, and she came out and made three really good valuable possessions for us,” Wright said. “She got to the rim, she got fouled. Defensively, getting deflections and steals. When she can play with that type of energy and nuance where she’s just bothering people, I think it’s important for how we start.”

“I pride myself on defense,” Canada said. “That’s one of the things that not only gets myself going, but it gets our team going with that spark and that energy. I just try to do my job as a guard and try to lock down making sure I’m defending and playing the passing lanes. That’s kind of just my job and something that I take pride in, and I try to do that day in and day out.”

On offense, Canada was even more efficient, doing everything on all three levels on the court.

“Just taking what the defense gives me. Just shooting and seeing where I can attack, when I can pass, and I thought tonight I had a lot of opportunities to drive the lane, take some open shots, knock them down, and have confidence in doing that,” Canada said.

The goal is simple for the Drean in their season finale against the New York Liberty, and it's win and you're in. The irony is that if they do win, they'll be playing the Liberty once again, but in the first round of the playoffs.