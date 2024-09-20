Tina Charles made WNBA history on Thursday night, becoming the league's all-time leading rebounder in the Atlanta Dream's 78-67 victory over the New York Liberty. Charles, who entered the game needing three rebounds to surpass Sylvia Fowles’ record of 4,006, achieved the feat just over three minutes into the first quarter. By the end of the game, she had secured 10 rebounds, cementing her place in WNBA history.

Charles' accomplishment adds to an already storied career. Drafted first overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2010, Charles has become one of the WNBA's most prolific players. She is the only player in league history to record over 7,000 points and 4,000 rebounds. Thursday’s game also saw Charles set another milestone—her 194th career double-double, passing Fowles again in that category, according to ESPN News Services.

Dream head coach Tanisha Wright praised Charles’ longevity and skill.

“She’s proved time and time again that she can play at a high level in this league,” Wright said, as reported by Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

Charles, 35, sat out the 2022 season but signed a one-year contract with the Dream this past offseason. In her first season with Atlanta, she started 39 games and delivered 14 double-doubles, setting a new franchise record for single-season double-doubles.

Tina Charles makes WNBA and Dream history

Charles also made history Thursday night for the Dream franchise, surpassing Erika de Souza’s record of 18 double-doubles in a single season and becoming the first Dream player to score over 500 points and grab 300 rebounds in one season, according to a staff report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The game also carried personal significance for Charles, a New York native. Before the game, she was inducted into New York City’s Basketball Hall of Fame. During the game, a tribute video aired in her honor between the first and second quarters, celebrating her achievements in front of the Barclays Center crowd. Charles responded with a wave and acknowledged the applause from the fans, including her Dream teammates.

The Dream's victory not only secured Charles' records but also clinched the team’s spot in the WNBA playoffs. With the win, Atlanta locked in the No. 8 seed and a postseason rematch against the No. 1 seeded Liberty. The playoff series begins Sunday.

Despite the historic milestones and the celebrations for Charles, the Dream kept their focus on the postseason. Leading by as much as 20 points, Atlanta held off a late surge by the Liberty to seal the victory. The Dream will now stay in New York to prepare for their playoff series, aiming to carry their momentum into the postseason.