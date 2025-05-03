May 3, 2025 at 12:05 PM ET

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is fresh off a warm welcome to LSU, where the Sky defeated Brazil in a preseason exhibition. As she gears up for the WNBA season, Reese continues to cement her status as a fashion icon.

Her most prominent endorser, Reebok, officially announced a sneaker collection in Reese's name on Thursday.

“She dominates the paint. Now she’s redefining style,” Reebok posted on X. “Introducing the Angel Reese x Reebok collection—a bold mix of performance and unapologetic personality. Hoops meets high fashion. Game on.”

Reese posted the news on her X page and encouraged her followers to go shopping. “Angel Reese X Reebok Collection! SHOP NOW!” she posted.

The collection includes a line of sneakers and clothing.

This is the latest extension of Reese's groundbreaking partnership with Reebok, which she signed in 2024. Reese is fresh off a rookie season with the Sky in which she set records for rookies in double-doubles and rebounding.

As a result, she has emerged as one of the most marketable players in the WNBA. This is due to her unique combination of on-court skills and off-court fashion sense.

Angel Reese: the fashionista

Reese has received considerable attention as an athlete and fashion staple. Her blend of high-class fashion with accessible streetwear exudes an experimental dimension of fun.

Reese has graced the cover of Vogue Magazine and walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala. Reese joined the Met Gala committee this year alongside other athletes, including Simone Biles and Sha'Carri Richardson.

She has drawn influence from prominent fashion icons, including Tyra Banks, Teyana Taylor, Rihanna, and Zendaya. Each of whom are famous for mixing class with edge.

WNBA players are known for entering the arena expressing varying degrees of fashion style. It is known as the “Tunnel Walk.”

A fitting moment for a player such as Reese.