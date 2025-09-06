When Angel Reese shockingly put the Chicago Sky on blast, many of her controversial comments were directed at her veteran point guard. Despite the cryptic remarks, Courtney Vandersloot does not doubt that she will return to the team in 2026 after a season-ending injury ended her 15th season before it could even get started.

Reese raised eyebrows by essentially voicing her interest in leaving the Sky in a recent interview with The Chicago Tribune. She said that she is “very vocal” about what she “wants” and surely stuck to that word when discussing Vandersloot's knee injury. Reese said that the team cannot rely on Vandersloot to return “at the age she's at.”

Vandersloot, who was visibly bothered by the comments, did not take long to reply.

“Contrary to what people say or think, my age is actually not a factor,” Vandersloot said, via Yahoo Sports. “I am coming back.”

Courtney Vandersloot indirectly responding to Angel, I don't see how the Sky and Angel Reese move forward. One of the most exciting things in the offseason will be seeing where Angel ends up.

Vandersloot, 36, tore her ACL five minutes into the Sky's June 6 matchup with the Indiana Fever. The game was just the team's seventh of the year, essentially leaving Chicago without a reliable point guard for the entire season.

Reese has since apologized for the comments, but they did not go unnoticed. The second-year forward received a team-issued suspension and will miss the first half of the Sky's game against the Aces.

Angel Reese, Sky sputtering to end of 2025 season

Although clearly Chicago's most-skilled player, fans are already suspecting the Sky's relationship with Angel Reese is nearing its end.

While Reese has shown improvement in her game in 2025 — increasing her scoring, assists, and defensive numbers from her rookie season — it has not helped the Sky in the win column. Chicago is just 10-31 at the time of Reese's suspension, with four games remaining in the regular season. They need to win three of their final four games to match their 2024 win total.

Reese is still under her rookie contract, which keeps her with the Sky through the 2027 season. However, given the recent turmoil, she has suddenly become one of the top trade candidates of the 2025-2026 offseason.

With the WNBA expanding yet again in the offseason, Reese could potentially have additional options. The Sky could make her available in the expansion draft to avoid releasing her, but would likely seek a trade partner if they come to that conclusion.