The Chicago Sky's downward spiral continued on Sunday. With Angel Reese serving a suspension in the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Aces, the Sky suffered an 80-66 drubbing at the hands of A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was Chicago's second loss in a row and sixth in its last seven outings. Already out of contention for a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, Reese and the Sky are virtually just playing for the 2026 WNBA draft lottery, while trying to make their final record for the season a bit more respectable.

Reese's suspension stemmed from the “statements detrimental to the team” that were published in a Chicago Tribune article last week.

Although Angel Reese was eligible to play in the second half of the Aces game, the Sky decided to sit her out for the remainder of the contest due to a back issue, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

Wrote Poe: “Sky coach Tyler Marsh said after the game that Reese informed the coaching staff that she was experiencing back discomfort during pregame. After consulting with the medical staff, the Sky opted to hold Reese out “to be as cautious as possible.” Marsh said the team is uncertain whether Reese will be available for the team’s upcoming games this week.”

The Aces started the second half with a 13-point cushion, and they never looked back, with Wilson and company coasting to their 14th consecutive victory.

Given the fact that they practically had nothing much to play for, the Sky did not have a reason to force Reese into playing against Las Vegas. Doing so would have put the former LSU Tigers star at risk of aggravating her upper-back issue in what was essentially a meaningless game for them. If anything, the loss to the Aces helps Chicago's chances of landing the right to pick first at the 2026 WNBA draft.

Through Sunday, the Sky are second-last in the WNBA standings with a 10-32 record. Only the 9-34 Dallas Wings have a worse slate than Reese and the Sky, who have two more games left this season. Chicago will share the floor with the Aces again at the same court this coming Tuesday before playing the regular-season finale againt the New York Liberty at home on Thursday.