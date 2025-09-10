The 2025 WNBA season has been a disaster for the Chicago Sky. Chicago is 10-33 and riding a three-game losing streak as the regular season inches toward a conclusion. The Sky have even started turning on one another as frustration mounts after a long season.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham spoke out about the recent suspension for Reese on her Show Me Something podcast.

“No that’s not great and I get when you’re losing and it’s been a frustrating season, like everyone is feeling those emotions,” Cunningham said. “And when I say everyone, it’s not just her, I’m sure her teammates feel it, her coaches feel it, the organization feels, the fans, like literally everyone feels that. And there’s some things that you, and this is coming from me, there is some things that you can’t say. And I think one of my biggest things is I’m a very team first person. Like I always put the team before my feelings and I think that should be a standard. So you got to protect your locker room and so you just can be saying everything your feeling because it’s just not a good look.”

Chicago held Reese out of the first half against the Aces after making “detrimental statements” against the team.

What did Angel Reese say to receive discipline from the Sky?

The Sky did not appreciate Reese's comments pleading with her front office to add more talent this offseason.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me,” Reese told reporters last week.

Chicago also likely took issue with another of Reese's comments. She made a veiled threat that she may leave the Sky in the future if her demands are not met.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese said. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

It seems that the 2026 WNBA offseason will be incredibly important for the Sky.

Chicago has to keep it together for one more game against New York on Thursday. Then they'll go into offseason mode.