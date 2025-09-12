The Chicago Sky played their final game of the season against the New York Liberty, but were not able to get the win, losing 91-86. They did not have some of their key players, one of whom included Angel Reese, who missed the last three games of the season because of a back injury.

That hasn't stopped her from supporting her teammates on the bench, despite the comments that she made in an interview about wanting better talent on the team next season. Those comments led people to think that Reese's future with the Sky could be short, and some are already thinking of trade scenarios.

Apparently, fans of Reese are hoping that she moves on from the Sky, and they're showing their frustration at games. For example, one fan came to the Sky's season finale wearing a “Free Angel” shirt. That fan was actually escorted down to courtside seats by Reese's security, according to Skytown Mayor on X, formerly Twitter.

Here she is sitting court side with her “Free Angel” shirt after Angel’s security escorted her down from our seats to sit by the team! .@chicagosky #skytown pic.twitter.com/Tthc5RMLsT — Skytown Mayor (@RedheadLorri) September 12, 2025

If it was really Reese's team that gave her courtside seats, it seems as if they agree with the fan's shirt.

In Reese's interview with the Chicago Tribune, she questioned her future with the Sky.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

She also questioned whether some of the players currently on the team are capable of helping lead a championship team, including some of the older players, as well as the younger players.

Reese was suspended for the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Aces for her comments, but she ended up not playing in the game because of the back injury.

Now, eyes will be on Reese and the Sky this offseason, and it will be interesting to see if they plan on trading the second-year player.