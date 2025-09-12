The Chicago Sky and Angel Reese closed out their season in disappointing fashion, but it wasn’t just the loss that stood out. Fans inside the arena made their frustrations loud and clear by chanting “Fire Jeff!” in reference to Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca. The chants came as the Sky’s struggles reached a breaking point, capping off a year that left both players and supporters frustrated.

BREAKING: Fire Jeff chants just broke out in the arena 👀😳 It made me feel kinda bad for him… imagine being at work and hearing people chant that you should be fired pic.twitter.com/hv260Rt7mD — Quita Loves Sports (@quitalovesports) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jeff Pagliocca entered the role with hopes of building a contender, yet the Sky failed to deliver. Injuries, inconsistency, and off-court drama defined the campaign, leaving the front office under heavy scrutiny. The spotlight has only intensified since the arrival of Angel Reese, who gave the franchise a new wave of attention. While the rookie star brought energy and highlights, the rest of the roster faltered. The disconnect between the Sky’s promising future and its present struggles has fueled the anger aimed at Jeff Pagliocca.

Article Continues Below

Angel Reese has grown into the face of the franchise and the effect showed right away. Her rebounding and toughness gave fans something to cheer about on difficult nights. Yet even with her impact, the team still fell short of expectations. Supporters believe Reese deserves a roster that can compete at the highest level. That responsibility falls squarely on the general manager. The chants of “Fire Jeff!” sent a direct message that fans want accountability for the Sky’s direction.

In many ways, the night symbolized the tension between a fanbase hungry for success and leadership struggling to deliver. No one expected the Sky to be instant championship contenders, but the lack of progress has left frustration boiling over. Jeff Pagliocca now faces immense pressure to make bold moves in the offseason. With Angel Reese set to take on a bigger role, the Sky cannot afford another season of wasted momentum. Fans have spoken, and their message could shape what comes next for the Sky.