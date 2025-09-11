The Chicago Sky will be facing the New York Liberty in the regular season finale, and many are interested in knowing if Angel Reese will be on the floor. Reese has missed the past two games for the Sky because of a back issue, and it seems as if her status is up in the air for the final game. Head coach Tyler Marsh noted that he is unsure if Reese will play and that it will be a game-time decision.

With it being the final game of the season, there's no reason for Reese to try to play if she's hurt, and the best thing for her is to recover and get ready for next year.

WATCH: Coach Marsh on communication with Angel Reese, Reese's mindset enduring another injury setback and the current locker room culture. Marsh also stated that the team is unsure if Reese will play tonight and she will be a game-time decision. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/mkMVVQDH6k — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Reese and the Sky after her comments about the team in an interview that she did, and it led to her being sat out in the first half against the Las Vegas Aces. In the end, she never played in that game because of her back injury.

Marsh was asked about the vibe of the locker room following Reese's comments, and he downplayed that anything serious came from that moment.

“I don't think it was ever really fractured,” Reese said. “I think that was a narrative that was out there, but if you're here every day and you see what the vibes are day in and day out, whether it's practice or shootaround, you see the energy continues to be pretty high. We're not immune to going through adversity like any team.”

It's obvious that the Sky did not have the best season this year, and there were several factors that went into that, with the most important thing being that they couldn't stay healthy. The hope for next season is that they can come back with a full roster, and they will try to improve the team during the offseason.