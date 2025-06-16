Angel Reese had an impressive showing throughout Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.

In 36 minutes of action, Reese was active in multiple areas of the game. She finished with a stat line of 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and two blocks. She shot 2-of-7 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Reese reflected on the team's win after the game. She explained how she put herself in the best position to succeed while getting her teammates in the right spots.

“Tonight I tried to not turn the ball over & make the right pass, & not always try to make the fancy pass but make the easier pass,” Reese said.

“Tonight I tried to not turn the ball over & make the right pass, & not always try to make the fancy pass but make the easier pass” Angel Reese in response to my question about their spacing, & how their bigs are adding to that from the interior https://t.co/Cjn4FvmsSF pic.twitter.com/pzZCfqWCcm — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

Article Continues Below

Angel Reese being active in scoring, rebounding and playmaking proved to help the Sky get past the Sun in a win they needed.

The game was close throughout the first three quarters, as Connecticut took a 16-14 lead then Chicago responded by slightly winning the next two quarters. It wasn't until the fourth quarter where the Sky finally got the distance they needed, outscoring their opponents 19-12 in the last 10 minutes.

Five players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Hailey Van Lith led the team with 16 points, five rebounds, one assists, and a block. She shot 6-of-8 overall, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Kia Nurse came next with 11 points and two rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Ariel Atkins provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Chicago improved to a 3-7 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and two games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Mystics on June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.