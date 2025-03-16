Angel Reese still knows how to hype up her teammates, even when she can't join them on the court.

Reese commemorated the first Unrivaled season with her team by gifting them all custom pairs of the new Powerbeats Pro 2 high-performance earbuds. She posted a video to her Instagram story showing some of the squad's responses to the gesture, captioned, “Shoutout to (Beats by Dre) for allowing me to bless my teammates with the new Powerbeats Pro 2! Tonight we have a big game so of course we need these to get us locked in!”

The recently named 2025 Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year also added a photo of the heartwarming note she included with each present.

“Being a part of history with you all has been such an incredible experience!” Reese said. “Hope you enjoy the new Powerbeats Pro 2 as a small token of my love and appreciation for my Roses!

“Every petal is needed to make a rose,” she added.

Reese received a surprise gift herself not long afterward. Apple sent her a brand new iPad Air, which she also shared on her Instagram story.

The young superstar will miss the Rose's semifinal contest after injuring her left wrist in the regular season finale in the same area that she got injured near the end of her 2024 campaign with the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Reese followed up an impressive WNBA rookie season by averaging 13.3 points, a league-leading 12.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while notching eight double-doubles. One of those double-doubles included a 22-point, 21-rebound performance against the Lunar Owls that marked Unrivaled's first-ever 20-20 game.

Rose BC put up a solid inaugural season, going 8-6 to land in second place behind the top-seeded Lunar Owls.

The No. 2 seed will face off against the third-place Laces BC in Unrivaled's semifinal game on March 16. If the team wins that contest, the Rose will then play for the championship on March 17, most likely without Reese.