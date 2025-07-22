The Chicago Sky have had consistent injury troubles this campaign and have relied heavily on the two-way brilliance of Angel Reese. The two-time All-Star has averaged 14 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game despite the Sky currently struggling with a 7-15 record.

The Sky have suffered from injury absences of Kamilla Cardoso, Michaela Onyenwere, Reese herself, and Ariel Atkins, not to mention Courtney Vandersloot. In need of urgent reinforcements, they have signed former New York Liberty guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract, aimed at helping the get over the hump.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Chicago Sky has signed guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract. Welcome to Skytown! 🩵 ➡️ https://t.co/OSps7KKwAA pic.twitter.com/SwQrTNuLIF — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

With so many injuries, the Sky were left with a total of nine available players in their roster before Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Davis, who had been waived last month by the Liberty, joins a struggling team fresh off a championship run last season.

Drafted 11th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Davis played sparingly last season. In her two seasons with the Liberty, Davis appeared in 29 games and totaled 32 points and 15 rebounds. Though she never found consistent minutes in New York’s crowded backcourt, things may be starkly different with the Sky.

Before being waived by New York on July 13, Davis had logged 111 total minutes over two years, including a brief playoff appearance during the Liberty’s historic 2024 title run. Hence, while the WNBA has not seen her at her best thus far, she will be hoping to make a mark with Chicago and hopefully snag a longer-term deal.

At the collegiate level, Davis was a standout, playing for both Arkansas and Ole Miss. In her final season with the Rebels, she averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals, earning First Team All-SEC honors. She started all 33 games in 2023–24 and had a historic 33-point performance in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, the second-highest score in Ole Miss conference tournament history.