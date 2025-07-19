Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and her mom — also named Angel Reese — have publicly shared many close moments, but it seems the elder Angel was underprepared for the aftermath of a night out with her daughter. The morning after a spirited night out during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, “Big Angel” dropped a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, that captured fans' attention.

Known for her candid online presence, Mama Angel's dose of post-party honesty entertained fans of the younger Reese who had been following the W's players and their movements throughout the weekend in Indiana.

“I'm on the struggle bus this morning after being outside with her last night,” she jokingly posted on a split photo with one version of her “before dinner and the club” and another with her wearing sunglasses the “next morning after drinking and staying out to 2 [a.m.].

Reese pointed out that she joined in on the fun after feeling some FOMO (fear of missing out) from the night before. She mentioned watching the 72-hour StudBudz livestream that featured her daughter having fun with her fellow All-Stars.

“So glad to see her out & about bc she never ever gets to do stuff like this,” Mama Reese said about Angel. “Yup, I was on Twitch too, being nosey,” she ended with a laughing emoji while referencing the StudBudz stream.

