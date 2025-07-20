The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is already underway Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and many others expected to see action on the court.

Unfortunately, the biggest WNBA Indiana Fever star is not available to play in the contest, as Caitlin Clark is still nursing a lower-body injury she suffered just before the WNBA All-Star break. Nevertheless, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is in the building to cheer on Team Clark, which is up against Team Collier, which also features Reese.

Despite Reese's rivalry with Clark, which dates back to their college basketball days, the former LSU Tigers star got a heartwarming welcome from fans inside Indiana's homecourt when she was introduced before the contest.

“Sky star Angel Reese gets a loudddddd applause here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the ASG,” shared James Boyd in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here is a video of the deafening cheers from fans when Reese's name was announced:

Loud cheers for Angel Reese as she is introduced to Gainbridge Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/5Af3z9TRaS — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old Reese was named among the reserves for Team Collier, named after captain and Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier and coached by Cheryl Miller. Reese received the 10th most fan votes as well, with 506,741. Clark led all players in terms of fan votes with a whopping total of 1,293,526, but fans will have to be content seeing her on the bench instead, as he continues to recover from the aforementioned injury.

It has been quite a year for Reese. Apart from being named to her second WNBA All-Star squad, she also got the honor of being an NBA 2K26 cover athlete. Moreover, Reebok just dropped her first signature shoes, which used the “mebounds” insults on social media to help spread the word about its release.

One thing that isn't exactly going in Angel Reese's way is the overall performance of the Sky so far in the 2025 WNBA season. They entered the break near the bottom of the standings with a 7-15 record. Only the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun have worse slates than Reese and the Sky, who will have a tough assignment right away after the WNBA All-Star Weekend, as they visit the Lynx at Target Center in Minnesota this coming Tuesday.