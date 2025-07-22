The Chicago Sky made an addition to their roster amid injuries, as they announced Tuesday morning the signing of free agent guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract.

Sky forward Angel Reese was quick to welcome Davis to the team, as the former LSU Tigers star did with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Let’s get it Q,” Reese wrote in the post that also featured Chicago's announcement.

The Sky's roster have been impacted by injuries, leading to their decision to ink Davis to a contract, as Chicago waits to get healthier.

Chicago is already without veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season after she suffered an ACL injury. Meanwhile, guard Ariel Atkins and forward Michaela Onyenwere have both been ruled out for this Tuesday night's meeting with the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minnesota due to leg and knee issues, respectively.

The 24-year-old Davis last played for the New York Liberty this season, appearing in nine games for the defending WNBA champions, including two against the Sky. However, Davis did not factor much in those contests and she only racked up eight points, five rebounds and an assist plus a block in 31 total minutes with the Liberty this campaign before they released her on July 13.

Selected in the first round as the 11th overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft by New York, Davis will look to capitalize on the opportunity given to her by the Sky, who could deploy her on the court as soon as the Lynx game. Chicago also has games versus the Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics over the next seven days.

Before arriving in the pros, Davis played college basketball for three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks and two with the Ole Miss Rebels.

As for the Sky, they are looking to pull off an upset in their first game since the WNBA All-Star break. On a two-game losing skid and with only a 7-15 record, Chicago will take on the league-leading Lynx (20-4) on the road. The season series between these teams is at 2-1, with the Lynx leading.