Jun 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM ET

It's not beyond measure to say that the high-profile Chicago Sky is in a jam at 2-6. Veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, unquestionably hurts them.

Their 85-66 loss on Tuesday to the undefeated defending champion New York Liberty is the latest indication of a rebuilding team hindered. However, star forward Angel Reese is not giving up or giving in.

On Thursday, Reese put forward a statement of resolve and determination to keep on playing despite the team's struggles, per Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Scoopb.com.

In many ways, she equated basketball to the ups and downs of life.

“Yeah, understanding that this is real life, like I live,” Reese said. “This is my life, nobody else’s life.”

Reese also spoke of the simplicity of playing the game she loves.

“I wake up every day and I’m blessed,” she added. “I get to come to work and play the game that I love.” Reese would later explain that she appreciates living where she wants and being able to support her family along the way.

She also recognizes she is in a growth period with the Sky and relishes in the journey towards the destination.

Article Continues Below

“So I get to wake up every day and do what I love, and I enjoy it, and I love it,” Reese said. “And I think I just try to give myself a lot of grace, because I am young and I’m still trying to figure things out, and I don’t make any excuses.”

The Sky are playing under first year coach Tyler Marsh, who's adamant about turning Reese into an all around player.

Angel Reese has come through for the Sky

Even with difficulties, Reese is on the cusp of another break-out season. On Tuesday, Reese made WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to reach 30 career double-doubles.

In that game, she finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. This year, Reese is averaging 10.1 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. Last year, Reese had a record-setting rookie season.

Reese became the fastest player to achieve 20 double-doubles in a season. For all the negatives, Reese is objectively a positive.