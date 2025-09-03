The Chicago Sky have not had the 2025 season they hoped for. Chicago is on a four-game losing streak and sitting in the basement with a 9-30 record. It did not help losing Courtney Vandersloot for the season back in June. Now one Sky player wants to make sure the team reloads with new talent this winter.

Sky forward Angel Reese made a bold demand of her team's front office while looking ahead to the offseason.

Reese argued that Chicago needs to find some great players during free agency. Otherwise, they'll be stuck in the same position next season.

“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese said per Julie Poe of Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”

Reese even said that she would do whatever it takes to bring new talent to Chicago during the offseason.

“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese could not have picked a better time to urge her team to be aggressive during free agency.

More than 100 players will enter free agency this winter with a new CBA (hopefully) on the horizon. These players hope to benefit from rising cap space, which should lead to bigger contracts across the board.

The 2026 WNBA offseason will also feature an expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire.

Reese even warned that she may have to pursue other opportunities outside Chicago if the talent around her does not improve.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese said. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

The upcoming offseason will be incredibly important for the future of the Sky.