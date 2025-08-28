The Chicago Sky are firmly out of conversation for the WNBA postseason and are currently lodged bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 9-28 record. With multiple crucial injuries having derailed their campaign, the Sky will be hoping for a positive run for the remainder of their seven games. Their latest loss came on Monday night against the Las Vegas Aces, rounding off a nine-game run that has seen them win just once.

But while wins may be hard to come by and the season may be begging to conclude, Angel Reese continues to produce impressive records all on her own accord. Against the Aces, she finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists, Reese's 20th double-double of the campaign. She also had four assists, three steals, and a block on the night.

What made this one even more satisfying was the fact that Reese also ended up breaking the record for the most double-doubles by a player in their first two seasons. Reese’s latest stat line took her total to 46, one more than Connecticut Sun star Tina Charles. It was also her 20th double-double of the season, keeping her in sight of her total of 26 from last campaign.

Angel Reese has surpassed Tina Charles for the most double-doubles by a player in their first 2 seasons in WNBA History with 46 🔥 (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/7kolkyP2fw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2025

Reese has evolved into a double-double machine since joining the WNBA last year, and broke Candace Parker's record of 12 consecutive double-doubles in her first season, with 15. Regardless, it came on a difficult night for the Sky.

The Aces were in control right from the start and had a 12-point at the conclusion of the first half. They won what was their 11th straight game after Jackie Young’s 22 points and seven assists, while A’ja Wilson added 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Aces did eventually wrestle back control and Reese even gave them a 74-73 lead with less than three minutes on the clock. However, with Chelsea Grey and NaLyssa Smith also finishing in double digits, the Sky ended up losing by five points.