Angel Reese has been the target of plenty of critiques since entering the WNBA, but this season has seen online trolls come up with new ways to taunt the Chicago Sky star. One of the terms that's come out of this campaign's teasing has been “mebounds,” referring to Reese's tendency to rebound her own missed shots.

However, Reese has broken her silence on the word being used to attack her and decided to reclaim it for herself. The 23-year-old made a post of her own redefining “mebounds” and hyping herself up for her rebounding prowess.

“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds' thing,” Reese started before following up with finger claps. “Y'all ate that up because rebounds, mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, teebounds … anything that comes off that board, it's mine.”

Reese led the WNBA outright in rebounding during her rookie season in 2024, even without counting rebounds from her own misses, averaging 13.1 total and 5.1 on the offensive glass. As a double-double machine who's also the league's all-time leader in putting them up consecutively, it makes sense why Reese would wear “mebounds” as a badge of honor.

“And the brand? That's six figures right there.” Reese responded to a tweet that had the same thought on X, formerly Twitter, proving she apparently wasn't the only one with the idea to turn the term into merchandise. Her response included a check and a winking face emoji while tagging her agent. Once fans saw her statement, they also flocked to X to give their two cents.

“‘Cause they're mine' periodddd alllll of em,” one user said. “Hurry up and trademark it!!!” someone else offered as advice.

“Cause what they meant for harm always turn into a check,” another added with some laughing emojis.

“When hating pays off! There's something so hilarious and truly satisfying about this,” a fan explained. “Spinning that bs negativity into coins going directly into your wallet is simply sensational.”

“The definition of when life gives you lemons, you make the best damn lemonade!!!! Yessss Angel!!!!” another X user exclaimed.

Some chimed in just to get straight to the point that Angel Reese's fans were trying to get across.

“Jeanine, hurry, get on it,” the person joked. “I want some merch.”