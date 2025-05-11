Angel Reese is ready to take her game to the next level in 2025. Coming off a historic rookie year, the Chicago Sky forward plans to use her successful WNBA preseason to launch herself into an even better second season.

Knowing how successful her rookie campaign was, Reese still believes she has another level to reach with the Sky in 2025. Without specifying how, Reese vowed to show improvements, acknowledging that she “can't be the same player” again.

“You've got to get better every year,” Reese said to the Chicago Sun-Times. “I can't be the same player as last year. I played well last year and definitely could've been better, but you just continue to get better every year, and that's what I'm going to do.”

Just by looking at her stat sheet, it is clear where Reese can improve. Already an elite rebounder, Reese has no issues getting her hands dirty on the block. However, despite her physicality, she struggles to finish at the rim, shooting just 39.1 percent from the floor in 2024. Reese also struggles with her jump shot, hitting 18.8 percent of her three-pointers as a rookie.

Sky F Angel Reese impressed in 2025 WNBA preseason

As one of the most polarizing figures in women's basketball, fans have mocked Reese for her shooting struggles for years. Despite the onslaught of criticism, she continues to insist that her jump shot is slowly improving enough to prevent defenses from leaving her open behind the arc.

Reese has been drilling her low-post skills all offseason but showed a different wrinkle to her game in the preseason. In her limited minutes on the court, Reese impressed with her improved ball-handling and playmaking skills.

Angel Reese with the PERFECT dime to Rachel Banham 😮‍💨 CHI-MIN | FREE on the WNBA App. pic.twitter.com/XhknoqLjWp — WNBA (@WNBA) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Once the Sky return to the court in 2025, Reese will have a different supporting cast to play with. With her former running mate, Chennedy Carter, no longer on the roster, Reese will instead be surrounded by former All-Stars Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins. Aside from Reese, Kamilla Cardoso will be the lone returning starter from the 2024 season.

The Sky also notably added Reese's former teammate, Hailey Van Lith, in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Fresh off a stellar March Madness run, Van Lith has impressed in the preseason with her playmaking off the bench. Chicago additionally signed veterans Rebecca Allen and Elizabeth Williams as depth pieces.