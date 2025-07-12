After the Chicago Sky stunned the Minnesota Lynx by stealing an 87-81 win, Angel Reese made sure the spotlight was shared equally with her teammates. When asked about the duo's production, Reese had nothing but positives to say about fellow standout Kamilla Cardoso.

“Somebody said we wasn't the best young core in the league. I think we're the best young core in the league for sure, hands down. The Skyscrapers, we do it every single night,” Reese said of herself and Cardoso. “I'm just super happy for the team.”

Reese and Cardoso's combined production resulted in 36 points and 26 rebounds total as the pair finally hit their stride and found their chemistry following a bumpy start to the 2025 WNBA season. Reese also notched another career milestone with her impressive double-double performance, becoming the fastest player to reach 40 double-doubles in W history.

