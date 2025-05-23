Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky made WNBA history after Thursday's game against the New York Liberty. However, it wasn't for the right reasons.

The Sky lost to the Liberty in a 99-74 blowout. This resulted in Chicago falling to 0-2 on the season, marking a slow start for a squad looking to improve from last year.

What makes their first two losses significant is the combined losing margin they have in those games. They lost 93-58 to the Indiana Fever on May 17, making the margin from both games 60 points.

As a result, their negative point differential made WNBA history as it's the worst after two games in a season, per ESPN's Alexa Phillipou.

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

Angel Reese and the Sky have a lot of issues to iron out, especially their defense.

They gave up 90 or more points in both of their losses, indicating how vulnerable they are to scoring runs from their opponents. Not only that, but they also might have holes on that side of the ball that prevents them from limiting production from the opposition.

New York scorched the nets throughout Thursday's matchup. They made 55.2% of their shots from the field, including 55.9% from beyond the arc. The Liberty also moved the ball effectively, creating 25 assists. Not to mention their activity on defense, where they made 21 stocks (blocks and steals combined) in contrast to just 10 from Chicago.

Three players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf. Rachel Banham led the way with 15 points on 5-of-7 from shooting from downtown. Courtney Vandersloot came next with 14 points and three assists, while Rebecca Allen put up 11 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Reese provided two points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

The Sky will look to bounce back when they go on the road to face the Los Angeles Sparks. The contest will take place on May 25 at 6 p.m. ET.