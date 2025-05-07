Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is used to turning heads, but she presented a unique side of her fashion sense on the Met Gala's blue carpet that caught the public's attention. Reese rocked a Thom Browne gown to the event, stunning fans who went online to shower her with compliments.

Reese turned out to the 2025 Met Gala the night before her birthday in style. Her outfit, a take on a black tuxedo, included a cropped tuxedo jacket and corset leading into a high-waisted long skirt instead of traditional pants. She completed the look with a sleek 1920s-style black bob and silver jewelry.

Angel Reese stuns at her second Met Gala, but this time as a Host Committee Member! 🌟 Outfit by Thom Browne. pic.twitter.com/AFq1z0rbf1 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans of both Reese and the Met Gala were more than impressed with her choice of fit for this year's event theme, “Tailored for You,” which corresponded with the museum's exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Her supporters took to X, formerly Twitter, to rave about the 23-year-old's style and her being chosen as a member of the host committee.

“Met Gala host committee is a big deal, and Angel looks beautiful,” one fan said succinctly. Another user was more direct with their praise, simply saying, “That pose,” with a photo of Reese walking up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps attached.

Others were more focused on Reese's execution of the night's dress code, sharing that they believed the young phenom nailed that aspect most. “Best dressed!!! Understood the theme and expressed it magnificently!!! What a dandy!” they said, referring to the nickname for the category's style. “Definitely one of the best dressed of the night!!” another person added.

Overall, fans were just happy to see what Reese was bringing compared to other celebrities and public figures. “Chi-Barbie! Sky-Barbie! Represent Lady! Simply elegant! Simply Gorgeous!” a fan exclaimed. One more delivered the mic drop with the straightforward declaration, “The face of the W. Stop playing with her!”

The host committee members were announced in February, with Angel Reese's name being among a list of other prominent Black athletes, entertainers, artists, and cultural icons. The group, which included names like Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Andre 3000, and Doechii, was tasked with presiding over the evening's events.