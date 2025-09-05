Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh addressed All-Star Angel Reese's half-game suspension for comments made about the organization's direction, and her future with the team. Ahead of facing the Indiana Fever, Marsh, who will face the Fever without his All-Star forward due to Reese earning her eighth technical foul this year, triggering a one-game suspension, spoke about the situation.

Marsh is looking forward to putting Reese's comments about the organization behind him, he said, during his pregame availability before Friday's matchup against the Fever.

“It was, from the top down an organizational decision,” Marsh said. “So, it's been handled internally, and that's kind of what it's been, and I don't want to get into specifics. Again, the matter has been resolved, and I'd just like to focus on tonight. The comments were the comments. I think everybody had a chance to see it, and again, all the discussions that needed to be had were had, and we'll leave it there.”

Coach Marsh on Angel Reese’s suspension against LV. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/rlRQEdEzjY — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) September 5, 2025

Why Angel Reese won't play in first half of Sky's matchup vs. Aces

The Sky addressed All-Star Angel Reese's half-game suspension in a formal press release on Friday.

“Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

With the Sky, 10-30, out of the playoff picture, Reese questioned the team's direction and whether she'd be around for the long run, per the Chicago Tribune.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese told the Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”

The controversy began when the Chicago Tribune published an interview earlier in the day in which Reese openly questioned the team’s direction following another losing season. The Sky sit at 10-30, missing the playoffs for a second straight year and going 3-15 since the All-Star break.

Reese has since apologized to her teammates for comments made.