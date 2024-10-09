The Connecticut Sun have their backs against the wall in Game 5 of their WNBA Playoff Semi-finals versus the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun found themselves down by 20 points with roughly three minutes left in the second quarter. However, the team's woes worsened when Marina Mabrey was hit with an injury scare.

Mabrey tweaked her ankle during a late second-quarter play and exited to the locker room, per Underdog WNBA on X (formerly Twitter).

Thankfully, the injury was not too serious, and Marina Mabrey was able to return to the game. Hopefully, the issue will not linger. By halftime, Mabrey amassed eight points in 12 minutes of play.

The Sun acquired Mabrey in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Sky in June of 2024. Through her first 24 games with Chicago, Mabrey averaged 14.0 points, a career-high 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. The former 2019 second-round pick made an immediate impact upon her arrival to Connecticut.

Through her last 24 games of the season, Mabrey averaged 14.9 points and shot a career-best 42.4 percent on her three-pointers. She injected Connecticut with another source of offense and proved to be a piece that could help the team get over the hump. However, the Sun have had their hands full with the Lynx.

Connecticut won Game 1, but Minnesota rallied and won Games 2 and 3. The Sun would not go down easy though. They put on an impressive comeback effort in Game 4 to force a Game 5. Head coach Stephanie White knew it would require a stellar effort to win two games in a row against the Lynx. She said the Sun would need to put forth an even higher level of execution in Game 5 than they did in Game 4.

Things are not looking good for Connecticut down the stretch of Tuesday night's game. No matter what happens, the Sun have fought and deserve credit for their run.