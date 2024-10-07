Following an eventful Game 4 between the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun, head coach Stephanie White made a clear message to her team ahead of their win-or-go home contest on Tuesday.

“Tonight's effort is not going to be good enough in a Game 5,” Sun coach Stephanie White said via Katie Barnes of ESPN. “At this point, you know each other inside and out that it's about players making plays. It's about not being denied and finding something deep inside of you that allows you to come out on top.”

The Sun played one of their most efficient offensive games of the entire WNBA Playoffs. As a unit, they shot 54% from the field and 53% from the field. Their offensive rating has jumped five points since the beginning of playoff basketball. Simultaneously, the Sun's defense continues to shine as it did in the regular season. They have the second-best defensive rating, only trailing the New York Liberty, who are in the WNBA Finals.

How can Stephanie White's message fuel the Sun for Game 5?

Regardless of the statistics, they've engaged in an emotional battle between themselves and the Lynx. Between Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Sun guard Marina Mabrey trash-talking, as well as Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve ‘ran up' on some Connecticut players after Game 1, it's been a rollercoaster, to say the least.

It's not only trash talk though. It's been the physical nature of both teams. Hard fouls, tough picks, and a relentless pursuit of wearing down the opposition are on full display. Also, neither team has won two consecutive games throughout the series. The Sun split the series when they were in Minnesota, and vice versa.

Still, the Sun have a team full of competitors. DeWanna Bonner and Mabrey are among the most vocal. Bonner even exchanged words with Reeve during Game 4. It's not just the vocal players making the difference. Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones, and DiJonai Carrington round up a starting lineup full of grit, and passion.

Having the right mentality will be huge but having an efficient game on both sides will be equally important. The Connecticut defense forced 13 Minnesota turnovers, something the Lynx don't do much of. They also put Minnesota in foul trouble throughout the game.

White won't have to worry too much about her team wanting it more. After all, they went to the 2022 WNBA Finals and lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Almost all of that team endured that loss. Getting back to the Finals and winning would mean the most to them. First, they'll have to get by the Lynx.