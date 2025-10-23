After a disappointing season for the Dallas Wings, they parted ways with head coach Chris Koclanes following the year. Now, it seems like they have his successor, as reports claim that USF's Jose Fernandez is next in line for the job, according to SB Nation's Mitchell Northam.

“According to multiple sources, the Dallas Wings are zeroing in on USF's Jose Fernandez to be their next head coach. Deal could be finalized as early as today,” Northam wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fernandez was one of the candidates mentioned in the coaching search, and it should be no surprise that he could be the next head coach after what he's been able to accomplish.

Fernandez has appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments and has had 12 20-win seasons. For nine seasons, he had his teams ranked in the top 25, appearing for a total of 79 weeks. He's been the head coach of USF since November 2000, seven months after arriving to be the assistant coach.

With what he's been able to do at the college level, there should be no doubt that he can come over to the league and find success.

The one key for Fernandez will be developing Paige Buekcers throughout her young career. Bueckers showed in her rookie season that she has the talent to compete, and now those skills will have to translate into wins if the Wings want to be successful for years to come.

It will also take more than just Bueckers for the team to make strides, and as they continue to build, it will be important to have the right pieces for Fernandez so he can coach his style of basketball.

Last season, the Wings finished with a record of 10-34 and were in last place in the WNBA standings. It would be a plus if the Wings were able to build from that and show improvement going into next season.