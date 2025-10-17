Becoming a head coach in the WNBA is a much bigger deal than it once was. With the massive increase in eyes on the league, the pressure is on for courtside bosses to deliver a successful product right away. One of the teams that exemplifies this the best is the Dallas Wings, who fired their first-year head coach Chris Koclanes after their season ended and are currently looking for a replacement.

The Wings seemingly have all the pieces they need to set themselves up for almost immediate success in the next few years — except for an experienced coach. Dallas' front office is reportedly focusing its search on candidates from various levels of basketball with a previous tenure as a head coach, according to The Athletic.

A name that stands out from the rest is former G League head coach Coby Karl, who has led the South Bay Lakers and Delaware Blue Coats. Karl is the son of retired NBA boss George Karl, who coached six different teams in the men's league over 27 years, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, then-Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings.

Coby Karl is himself a former professional basketball player whose coaching career spans 10 years. He's currently an assistant coach for the Boise State men's basketball team and only recently took on the role.

Out of the four coaching vacancies available, which include the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and expansion team Toronto Tempo, the Wings stand out as one of the most promising spots for a new coach to come in and make a significant impact.

The Wings will be coming off of an abysmal 10-34 campaign, possess the 2025 No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year in Paige Bueckers, have the highest lottery odds and the best chance at nabbing another first-overall draft pick, and a brand new practice facility ready to open in 2026.

Other candidates the Wings are rumored to be considering for the role are Baylor head coach Nicki Collen, who has ties to both the WNBA and Wings general manager Curt Miller, and South Florida's Jose Fernandez.