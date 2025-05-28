Dallas Wings All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points in a 109-87 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. While the win cost the Wings their backup point guard, the team has reason to celebrate. Along with guiding her team to their first win of the season, Ogunbowale passed reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson in the history books.

In her first 200 games as a pro, the Las Vegas Aces center scored 4,076 points, second-most all time. After tonight's performance, Ogunbowale now sits in second place behind Breanna Stewart with 4,083 points in her first 200 games, according to espnW.

The achievement is just another reminder that Ogunbowale is one of the best scorers in WNBA history. The former No. 1 overall pick has never averaged less than 18 points in her career.

The trio of Wilson, Stewart, and Ogunbowale all have a chance to catch WNBA legend Diana Taurasi atop the league's all-time leading scoring list. For now, the Olympians sit next to one another in the record books.

While most would focus more on the accomplishment, Ogunbowale is happy that it came in a winning effort. The Wings got their first win of the season with Tuesday's victory.

Her 19 points are her second-best performance of the 2025 season, and is a welcome sight for Dallas fans. After Satou Sabally left the Wings this offseason, Ogunbowale was the only star on the team. However, she got a boost at the WNBA Draft from a player who could track her and Wilson down.

Paige Bueckers and Ogubowale are still getting used to playing with one another. Through her first five games as a pro, the former UConn Husky has performed well. Wings fans hope that the duo can grow into one of the best backcourts in the league.

Bueckers has a lot to learn from Ogunbowale. If she can glean just a bit of the veteran's offensive game, they could be one of the best duos in recent WNBA history.