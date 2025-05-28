Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes is without Ty Harris for the remainder of their game against the Connecticut Sun. Her absence puts more on the plate of No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers to deliver against one of the better defenses in the WNBA.

The backup point guard suffered a knee injury in the second half of Tuesday's matchup and the team ruled her out, according to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

Harris averages just 5.8 points per game for the Wings. However, the 27-year old has been the steady presence behind Bueckers as the UConn star settles into the WNBA. Harris started out the season dealing with a knee injury, giving fans cause for concern again on Tuesday.

Koclanes and the Wings entered their game against the Sun with a record of 0-4, tied for the worst in the league. At the end of Tuesday's game, either the Wings or Sun will have their first win of the season. However, it comes at a price for Dallas if Harris' injury holds her out for an extended period.

Harris helped Dallas build a lead against the Sun before she got injured. Her team carried a 88-74 advantage into the fourth quarter on the road. A win would help the team end their skid to start the season. However, they need their star to play better in order to build momentum.

After four consecutive All-Star appearances and six seasons averaging at least 18 points per game, Ogunbowale is off to a slow start for the Wings. At 12.5 points per game, she is the second-leading scorer on the team behind Bueckers' 13 points per contest.

Both members of Koclanes' starting backcourt will have to step up even more without Harris on the floor. The Wings have enough depth to overcome her absence, but the pressure lies on the shoulders of their stars. A win against the Sun would be a step in the right direction, though.