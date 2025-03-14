The Dallas Wings are fresh off a difficult 2024 WNBA season. However, the Wings were able to land the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery. Arike Ogunbowale is also set to return to lead Dallas once again. Additionally, there is one specific player on the roster who should have a tremendous opportunity to take the next step in her career.

Maddy Siegrist started the 2024 campaign strong. An injury unfortunately limited Siegrist following her impressive beginning to the season. Before we jump into the reasons why Siegrist is a true breakout candidate, let's see what former WNBA star Sue Bird had to say about the Wings forward during a recent episode of A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe, quote via the Dallas Wings.

“Maddy is literally a scoring machine,” Bird said. “She is out of Villanova and she is still the Big East leader in points scored in Big East play for men or women. So name a Big East athlete that you like, or that played college basketball, men's, women's, Maddy has scored more. That is legit.

“She also led the NCAA in scoring in 2023 and that was the one year that Caitlin Clark didn't. So she basically beat out Caitlin. Shoutout Maddy.”

Maddy Siegrist: Dallas Wings' breakout candidate

Siegrist has played in the WNBA since 2023. In the '23 campaign, though, Siegrist averaged only 8.2 minutes per outing. She received a better opportunity in 2024, averaging 23.9 minutes per game. However, as mentioned, she was limited and only appeared in 27 total contests. Still, she received 13 starts.

Siegrist features a high-ceiling as a scorer. Despite shooting only 27 percent from beyond the arc in 2024, Siegrist still managed to average 9.4 points per contest. If she is able to improve her three-point shooting, Siegrist could easily average 14 or 15 points per game.

Is there reason to believe she will shoot at a more efficient rate from three-point land? While in college at Villanova, she shot 34.7 percent from deep. She has what it takes to be a reliable three-point shooter, but Siegrist just needs to find consistency at the WNBA level.

As long as Maddy Siegrist can avoid injury trouble, the 2025 season has the potential to be a special campaign for the Dallas Wings forward.