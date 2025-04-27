ARLINGTON, TX — “Parike” may be the next big thing in Dallas sports. At Dallas Wings' training camp on Sunday, Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers were asked to share their thoughts on Parike — the nickname fans have given Ogunbowale and Bueckers as excitement builds around their partnership.

“It's cute, it's cute,” Ogunbowale told reporters.

“It's pretty cool,” Bueckers added. “Obviously, Arike has established herself as an amazing player… Just to be on the same team as her, to share the floor with her, it's a great blessing.”

Bueckers is excited to be in Dallas with the Wings. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has a bright future in the league. Ogunbowale has also expressed excitement about playing alongside Bueckers. Arike told reporters on Sunday that Bueckers and herself can form a “dangerous” duo.

“She's one of the best college players to come out of college,” Ogunbowale said of her new teammate. “Obviously the best in this draft. You know, a great number one pick. I'm so glad that Dallas was able to get her. She's an amazing player. She's already really mature so she's gonna come in and make a big impact.

“We can be really dangerous. Obviously it looks good on paper. We got to put it together, but I know we will so I'm excited for it.”

Wings' Arike Ogunbowale-Paige Bueckers duo could be ‘dangerous'

Ogunbowale, who made her WNBA debut in 2019, has spent her entire career with the Wings. She is unquestionably the team leader. The four-time All-Star is a tremendous superstar for Bueckers to join forces with.

Bueckers should be able to learn a lot from Ogunbowale. There will be an adjustment period as Bueckers prepares to play in the WNBA after spending the past five years at the college basketball level. Nevertheless, Ogunbowale and Bueckers could emerge as one of the best duos in the entire league sooner rather than later.