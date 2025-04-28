ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings began their 2025 training camp on Sunday. Veteran star Arike Ogunbowale and 2025 number one overall pick Paige Bueckers are set to lead the way, but forward Maddy Siegrist could prove to be the X-factor this year. A potential breakout star, Siegrist took some time to speak with ClutchPoints on Sunday.

“It's been great. I mean, super exciting,” Siegrist told ClutchPoints of the new-look Wings. “A lot of great players. I think everyone is just happy to be here all together and get started.”

The Wings are only returning a few players from the 2024 season. Dallas also has a new head coach (Chris Koclanes) and general manager (Curt Miller). As a result, change is to be expected. Siegrist is excited for Dallas' future, though.

Maddy Siegrist comments on Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale

Paige Bueckers is already receiving no shortage of attention. Her teammates are taking notice of her performance early in training camp.

“Obviously familiar because of the Big East, but she's an unbelievable player,” Siegrist said of Bueckers. “I'm excited to be able to play with her.”

Arike Ogunbowale is one of the best players in the league. Ogunbowale's leadership is an element of her game that is crucial for Dallas.

“Just continue to be a leader,” the Wings forward said of Ogunbowale. “I think she has continued to grow as a leader so I'm excited.”

Siegrist looking to have big season with Wings

Siegrist was considered to be a breakout candidate a season ago. After starting strong, Siegrist suffered an injury and missed a significant amount of time. She was ultimately limited to just 27 games played in 2024.

“Just keep getting the best version of myself,” Siegrist said of her 2025 outlook. “Whatever that takes. A little bit of everything, every night. Just continue to be a spark in any way I can.”

Siegrist displayed her potential at training camp on Sunday.

Maddy Siegrist makes the shot off the nice pass from DiJonai Carrington#VoltUp pic.twitter.com/KQOvq1Db1I — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The only head coach Siegrist — who made her WNBA debut in 2023 — has known at the WNBA level is Latricia Trammel. The Wings moved on from Trammel this past offseason though, replacing her with Chris Koclanes. Dallas' new head coach has made a positive first impression for the most part, something that Siegrist confirmed.

“Super excited… He's great. Love his energy so I'm excited.”

Siegrist added that there has been a “culture shift” with the new-look Wings. So are the 2025 Dallas Wings a playoff team?

“Hope so, I think so,” Siegrist told ClutchPoints. “For sure, no doubt.”