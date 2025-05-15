The Dallas Wings begin their 2025 regular season hosting the Minnesota Lynx in a playoff rematch for DiJonai Carrington. While all eyes will be on Paige Bueckers in her WNBA debut, Carrington will catch fans' eyes with her shoes. The Wings guard and Reebok teased a new colorway for their Engine A shoes called “Energy Red”.

The shoes released on Thursday in anticipation of the beginning of the regular season. Carrington and Reebok collaborated to release a hype video for the shoes across social media.

The Energy Red Engine A is officially here.

On a team with the No. 1 overall pick and an Olympian in Arike Ogunbowale, Carrington completes an elite trio. However, her teammates will demand the attention of fans in every game they play. Luckily for her, the Wings' opponents will be distracted as well, giving her a chance to shine.

Carrington played in a career-high 39 games last season, and put up the best averages of her career. She finished 2025 at 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest for the Connecticut Sun. The team made it to the second round before losing to the Lynx.

The Wings traded for Carrington this offseason, giving up Satou Sabally for her and the 12th pick in the draft, which they used on Aziaha James. The Sun lost their entire starting lineup during the offseason, with some players citing the organization as the reason they wanted out.

The 27-year-old veteran is familiar with playing alongside stars, but Ogunbowale and Bueckers are much different than her former teammates. Dallas' guards will be the strength of their team and Carrington will not have to do as much as she did in Connecticut. However, she will have more space to operate thanks to her teammates.

The Wings said this offseason that they want to turn the page on last year and focus on the future. Carrington will play a big role on the team's success and their popularity around the league this year.