ARLINGTON, TX — In New York, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the Dallas Wings officially selected Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Wings held a WNBA Draft party at their arena in Arlington, TX. It's safe to say the fans were excited after the announcement was made.

The Dallas Wings have officially drafted Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick. The fans are just a little bit excited here at the Wings' arena.#VoltUp pic.twitter.com/sOgl37xBhe — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 14, 2025

Bueckers was one of the most popular players in women's college basketball, and that popularity is expected to follow her into the WNBA. However, will Bueckers have a similar impact on the Wings like Caitlin Clark had on the Indiana Fever a season ago?

“Paige is herself… She’s her own story,” Wings general manager Curt Miller responded when asked the question during a post-draft press conference on Monday night. “What we’ve seen number one picks do for franchises around the league is something truly special. The trajectory of your team, the momentum that it brings. Paige will do it in her own way… You’re gonna see her really impact this franchise.”

Paige Bueckers is indeed “her own story”, but that doesn't mean she won't bring a Caitlin Clark-like effect to Dallas.

Paige Bueckers poised to have massive impact on Wings, WNBA

There is no question that Bueckers is bringing plenty of talent to the Wings. Fans are excited to watch Bueckers play in the WNBA without question, and it's more than only Wings fans who are excited. Bueckers is bringing more than just talent to the team.

A season ago, Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Indiana benefited in more ways than one. Not only did Clark help the Fever reach the postseason, but the team consistently sold out games. In fact, games the Fever played on the road were often even sold out.

Bueckers' popularity may not be quite as immense as Clark's, but Paige is still one of the most popular players in sports. Her 2.3 million followers on Instagram support that claim.

The Wings are going to see an increase in sellouts in 2025. Fans in opposing arenas will also attend games for the sole purpose of receiving the opportunity to watch Bueckers play basketball.

Future of the WNBA is promising

In today's world of social media highlights and player-driven leagues, superstars are what sell tickets. The WNBA has seen an influx of true superstars over the years.

A'ja Wilson is the face of the WNBA. Angel Reese is another young star who is among the most popular players in the WNBA. Paige Bueckers' new teammate Arike Ogunbowale is a star. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu led the New York Liberty to a championship a season ago. And of course, Caitlin Clark is doing her thing in Indiana.

The league is in a terrific place. Stars are truly driving the league, leading to increased all-around fan interest. Bueckers is just the latest young star to enter the WNBA. With the continued popularity of women's college basketball, one has to imagine that more highly-anticipated WNBA Drafts will be on the way in the future.

Bueckers is going to impact the Wings in an undeniable manner, but her all-around effect on the league — similarly to Clark, Reese and others — should not be overlooked.

Although Miller was hesitant to directly compare Clark and Bueckers, he acknowledged the reality of the situation when it comes to Bueckers' impact by stating, “Paige will do it in her own way… You’re gonna see her really impact this franchise.”

Miller is absolutely correct. Paige Bueckers may do it in her “own way”, but her impact is going to be substantial.