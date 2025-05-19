The Dallas Wings dropped their 2025 season opener by a final score of 99-84 against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. Paige Bueckers played fairly well in her WNBA debut, scoring 10 points while also recording seven rebounds and two assists. Heading into Monday's game against the Seattle Storm, however, there is one immediate fix Bueckers needs to make.

Paige Bueckers must increase offensive aggressiveness

The Wings' offense has run through Arike Ogunbowale for years now. Sure, Ogunbowale has had a few co-stars throughout her career, but this offense has been built around her. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see Bueckers only take 10 field goal attempts in her WNBA debut.

Bueckers has made it clear that she is willing to play the point guard/facilitator role. That's fine, but Dallas also needs her to lean into her scoring prowess. At the college basketball level, Bueckers was one of the most efficient scorers in the game.

She was often quite aggressive on the offensive end. She still deferred to teammates at times — something a good point guard does — but Bueckers knew when it was time to score.

The Lynx took over the game on Friday in the second half. Had Bueckers been more aggressive, though, the Wings may have been able to keep the contest more competitive. That isn't to say Bueckers is to blame for the loss, rather, this is simply a note about Bueckers' potential star-power in this league.

Paige Bueckers admitted that the speed and physicality of the WNBA is something she is still getting used to.

Paige Bueckers revealed the biggest differences from college and the WNBA following Friday's Lynx-Wings game. The speed of the game was among the topics she mentioned.

“The speed, like I've talked about before, shorter shot clocks so you're trying to get it across half court faster to get into more actions,” Bueckers told reporters of the biggest differences between college and the WNBA following Friday's game. “And then there's, like, a level of physicality, of course, that's leveled up a notch from college.

“The size at positions I would say is a little bit different. The fours are a lot bigger than the fours I've had to guard in college. So all of those things combined.”

Bueckers still adjusting to WNBA level

It's easy to expect No. 1 overall picks to immediately find success in any sport. The reality is that there is a massive adjustment to be made between college and professional sports. It is going to take Paige Bueckers some time to truly find her footing at the WNBA level with the Wings.

Playing alongside an established veteran such as Ogunbowale will help matters. Ogunbowale wants to win, and she may realize that Bueckers increasing her offensive aggressiveness will positively impact the Wings. Perhaps Arike will challenge Paige to shoot the ball more as a result.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes shared his thoughts on Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut on Sunday after practice.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes on Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut: "I just appreciate how intentional she is on both sides of the ball."

“I just appreciate how intentional she is on both sides of the ball,” Koclanes told reporters. “Defensively, just really, really buying in and then trying to help those around her get to good spots on the floor. And then offensively… Credit to Minnesota. I thought they disrupted us. I didn't like our general speed and tempo but credit to them. I thought their ball pressure was great. They picked us up early, they pressured us in the post. So our flow at times was a little stagnant.

“We will figure that out and we will find it. But I thought she was extremely comfortable and got off of it at times and that was the right play. Found her groove a little bit… late in the second half. All the shots she took and made some good reads… She's gonna be just fine.”

Koclanes is not worried about Bueckers. He has no reason to be. She has only played in one WNBA regular season game, and she honestly turned in a respectable effort.

Still, if the Wings want to emerge as a true playoff contender in 2025, they will need Paige Bueckers to take more than 10 field goal attempts per game.

Paige Bueckers is still adjusting to the WNBA so patience will be required. If she can increase her offensive aggressiveness sooner rather than later, though, then Dallas will receive a crucial boost.