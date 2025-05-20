ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Seattle Storm 79-71 on Monday night. Dallas now holds an 0-2 record so far in the 2025 season. Arike Ogunbowale struggled throughout the game, scoring just eight points while shooting 2-14 from the field and 1-8 from beyond the arc.

“Continue to go to her and empower her to continue to be aggressive, you know, playing within our structure,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said of Ogunbowale's recent struggles. “And really finding ways to impact the game when she's not scoring. I think that's a growth opportunity for her.”

Ogunbowale is one of the best players in the game when she is finding the bottom of the net. It does seem as if Ogunbowale is still making the adjustment to this new-look roster, however. The Wings only have three players returning from a season ago, and this is a roster that is clearly still developing chemistry with one another.

The chemistry concerns go beyond Ogunbowale's struggles. This is clearly a team of players still trying to learn how to play together.

One of the primary storylines heading into the season was the Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers backcourt. Bueckers said she is excited to play alongside the star, but she wants to keep the focus on the entire roster.

“We're learning, we're growing, we're all learning as a team and growing as a team,” Bueckers told reporters. “We're not really focused on, as much as it's exciting to play with Arike in the backcourt and she's one of the premier players in the league, we're trying to grow as a team and we're not focused on any duo, trio, whatever. We're focused on 1-12 and how we look as a team.”

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Wednesday night in Minnesota against the Lynx, a rematch of their first contest of the '25 campaign. The game will also represent the Wings' first road game of the season.