MINNEAPOLIS — Arike Ogunbowale is still looking to find her rhythm in the 2025 WNBA season, but she took a big step forward on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Although the Dallas Wings were defeated by a final score of 85-81 in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Ogunbowale led Dallas with 21 points.
Arike Ogunbowale comments on her bounce back game tonight#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/gSnXcexFcq
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 22, 2025
“I think just getting comfortable with the offense, with the team, with the coaches,” Ogunbowale said of where her game is at right now. “I mean, it's a new everything. So just giving myself grace but trying to be there for my team and them being there for me. This is a better game than last game. Obviously we want the win. We're gonna keep getting better. We got, what, 41 games left? But this is a step.”
She was not especially efficient — 8-20 from the field and 5-13 from beyond the arc — but it was an improvement. Ogunbowale most recently struggled against the Seattle Storm, so she needed a bounce back game. Arike did everything she could to lead the Wings to their first win of the season, but Dallas ultimately fell short. The team is now 0-3 overall in 2025.
However, Ogunbowale joined a legend on Wednesday, another positive note despite the defeat. Ogunbowale tied former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi for the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 career three-pointers made.
Arike Ogunbowale commented on tying Diana Taurasi’s record #WingsUp https://t.co/oHRJup5MYx pic.twitter.com/okFuNbc2wG
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 22, 2025
“I mean, she's a legend so anytime you can make an imprint in this league, it's just a hard league,” Ogunbowale said of accomplishing the feat. “A lot of great players… I'm glad I was able to celebrate it in the locker room with my team.”
The Wings will try to avoid an 0-4 start on Saturday against the Dream in Atlanta. If Arike Ogunbowale continues to score at a high level then Dallas should be able to get things going sooner rather than later.