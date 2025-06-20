ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings will play the Connecticut Sun on Friday night in a road matchup. Dallas is looking to earn a second consecutive victory after defeating the Golden State Valkyries 80-71 on Tuesday night. Although forward Maddy Siegrist and guard Tyasha Harris will remain out on Friday due to knee injuries and centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are still away from the team at EuroBasket, the Wings have no new injuries to report.

Of course, being without those four players is far from ideal. At the very least, Dallas does not have any other injuries to report, though.

The Wings are looking to build momentum following Tuesday night's big win. At just 2-11, Dallas has work to do but the roster features enough talent to make a competitive run.

From a depth standpoint, the roster was recently addressed in the form of two hardship signings. On Tuesday — before the game against the Valkyries — Dallas signed Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts. Additionally, the Wings acquired Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm in a trade on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is in the middle of a terrific rookie season while Arike Ogunbowale is beginning to get things going following a challenging start to the year. Yes, this Wings team still has questions to answer, but their 2025 outlook is brighter than their 2-11 record may indicate.

What's next for the Dallas Wings?

The Wings are hoping to avoid more injury trouble moving forward. Any other long-term absences would be far from ideal for an already short-handed roster.

Dallas' game on Friday in Connecticut represents the first of two contests on the road before heading back home. Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Connecticut while the Wings will play the Mystics in Washington on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM EST.