ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings will play the Connecticut Sun on Friday night in a road matchup. Dallas is looking to earn a second consecutive victory after defeating the Golden State Valkyries 80-71 on Tuesday night. Although forward Maddy Siegrist and guard Tyasha Harris will remain out on Friday due to knee injuries and centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are still away from the team at EuroBasket, the Wings have no new injuries to report.

Of course, being without those four players is far from ideal. At the very least, Dallas does not have any other injuries to report, though.

The Wings are looking to build momentum following Tuesday night's big win. At just 2-11, Dallas has work to do but the roster features enough talent to make a competitive run.

From a depth standpoint, the roster was recently addressed in the form of two hardship signings. On Tuesday — before the game against the Valkyries — Dallas signed Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts. Additionally, the Wings acquired Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm in a trade on Saturday.

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Wings News
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers reacts after throwing out the first pitch, with her teammates in the background prior to game between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers delivers ‘nonchalant’ strike in 1st pitch before Royals-RangersJess Koffie ·
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington drives to the basket as Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) defends during the second half at College Park Center.
Wings HC breaks silence on DiJonai Carrington lineup changeJess Koffie ·
UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma speaks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers after the game against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center.
Paige Bueckers’ heartfelt reaction to Geno Auriemma attending Wings’ win over ValkyriesJess Koffie ·
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at College Park Center.
Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale declares Geno Auriemma ‘beef over’Rishav Bhat ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers gets incredible Gatorade surpriseJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Paige Bueckers issues warning after Wings’ first home win of 2025 WNBA seasonJoey Mistretta ·

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is in the middle of a terrific rookie season while Arike Ogunbowale is beginning to get things going following a challenging start to the year. Yes, this Wings team still has questions to answer, but their 2025 outlook is brighter than their 2-11 record may indicate.

What's next for the Dallas Wings?

The Wings are hoping to avoid more injury trouble moving forward. Any other long-term absences would be far from ideal for an already short-handed roster.

Dallas' game on Friday in Connecticut represents the first of two contests on the road before heading back home. Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Connecticut while the Wings will play the Mystics in Washington on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM EST.