Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers thought she was attending a regular off-court event. Instead, she was met with a powerful surprise that brought her to tears and reminded everyone of the deep impact she continues to have beyond basketball.

In a surprise event organized by Verizon, waiting for her were families she had supported years ago through her efforts to fight food insecurity. The moment was emotional and overwhelming. As soon as she saw the familiar faces, the tears came. Her quiet acts of service had come full circle, and the people she had once helped were now there to thank her in person.

Adding to the moment was her former high school coach, Tara Starks. The two shared a heartfelt hug before Starks reminded Bueckers of the time she stood up for her when others wanted her removed from her coaching position during their time at Hopkins High School. Coach Starks looked Bueckers in the eyes and told her that the mark of a champion is how they lift others, and that the Wings rookie had already proven she was one.

“The mark of a champion is how they lift the people around them,” Starks said, “And Paige, you are already a champion.”

This wasn’t the first time Bueckers had used her platform for good. In 2022, she partnered with Chegg and Goodr to launch pop-up grocery markets in Minneapolis, providing food support to families and students facing hunger. That work reflected her belief that being an athlete comes with responsibility, and she has consistently followed through on that belief.

Now as a rookie with the Wings, Bueckers is adjusting to the grind of professional basketball. But even as the team works through a challenging stretch on the court, her influence off the court remains just as strong. The surprise reunion showed how deeply her community ties still run and how much her early acts of kindness meant to those who received them.

The gathering was filled with emotion, gratitude, and reflection. Bueckers stood in the center of it all, humbled by the love in the room. For a few moments, there were no cameras or courts. Just people whose lives had been changed by someone who cared enough to act.

It was a reminder that real leadership doesn’t end with the final buzzer. Sometimes, it begins long before the first one.