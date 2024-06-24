The Dallas Wings struggles continued on Sunday as they were defeated by the Washington Mystics. The 92-84 defeat represented the Wings' 11th consecutive defeat. Dallas is now 3-13 and in last place in the Western Conference. The Wings know it is a difficult time for fans, but they don't want anyone to give up.

“Just keep believing in us,” Natasha Howard said. “Just keep believing in us, that's all.”

“Stay with us, yeah,” Monique Billings added. “We got this.”

“Yeah, I agree,” Latricia Trammell said. “We have the best fans. It's a tough time, but this is when we need them more than ever. Just your positivity and love and support. We appreciate you so much.”

Howard, who recently returned from injury, led the Wings with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists on Sunday. Arike Ogunbowale added 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Billings scored eight points and finished with 14 rebounds.

The Wings have dealt with frustrations in recent action without question. They are trying to maintain a positive mindset, though. Dallas clearly believes in their fans' ability to impact the team as well. The Wings are trying to jump back into the win column as soon as possible.

Dallas will have a few days to rest before playing at home against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Perhaps the rest will lead to a bounce-back effort.

Natasha Howard making positive impact despite Wings struggles

Howard, 32, has played in just three games this season because of injuries. She played in the team's season-opener before suffering a foot injury. Since returning, though, Howard has made a big impact to say the least.

Overall, Howard is averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per outing across three games so far in 2024. If the Wings are going to turn things around, their success will begin with Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard.

“Me being the captain and the leader of this team, I have to show that day in and day out,” Howard said. “No matter what. How many minutes I play or not, I feel like I gotta be that spark plug on both ends of the floor. When I'm doing what I need to do everybody else follows. And I feel like tonight everybody followed.”

Howard's play has been impressive. Ogunbowale has been the Wings best player all season. Dallas needs more consistent production from other players on the roster, though.

The Wings feature a resilient group of players. They are not going to go down without a fight in any game. Unfortunately, their effort has not been enough in recent action. Still, Dallas will not give up despite the circumstances.