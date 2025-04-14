Projected No. 1 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers will sign a three-year deal with the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, sources told ESPN on Sunday. She has the potential to transform the Dallas Wings, who hold the top pick in the draft.

The first-year salary of Bueckers' contract will surpass the total value of her four-year WNBA deal. If the Dallas Wings select her first on Monday night — which is virtually certain — the 23-year-old would earn $78,831 in her first professional season, according to the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Over the course of her rookie-scale deal, Bueckers would earn $348,198.

Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league with a 10-week season during the WNBA offseason, operates without a salary cap or fixed salary scale — and it has significant financial resources. In its debut season, which ended in March, Unrivaled generated over $27 million in revenue, more than doubling initial projections from investors. This success came even without Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, last year’s top WNBA draft pick.

After Unrivaled wrapped up its inaugural season in March, sources told ESPN that securing Bueckers, along with making a push for Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson, were key priorities as the league aimed to take its next step forward.

Signing with Unrivaled and winning with UConn Women's basketball

Last year, Paige Bueckers struck an NIL deal with Unrivaled, gaining equity in the league. She chose not to compete in Unrivaled while finishing her college career with the UConn Huskies, where she led her team to win her first national title in the NCAA tournament on April 6. She scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists in UConn’s 82–59 victory over South Carolina.

Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc in her final season at UConn.

Unrivaled reportedly offered Clark a deal resembling something like Lionel Messi’s, including partial league ownership and a stake in broadcast revenue. However, the Indiana Fever star declined. Bueckers, who will face comparisons to Clark throughout her rookie season, already holds the advantage in one area — she signed with Unrivaled.

Founded in 2023 by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league focuses on strengthening its foundation rather than expanding through new teams. It has emphasized signing top women’s basketball players and providing them with premier resources and financial support.

Bueckers adds another star to a league known for attracting the best WNBA talent. Her multiyear deal reflects the league's commitment to creating a sustainable offseason opportunity for WNBA players.

The WNBA season begins on May 16, with the playoffs scheduled for September and October. During the offseason, Bueckers will be competing in Unrivaled over the winter.