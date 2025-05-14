The city of Dallas should be excited for basketball this season as Paige Bueckers is set to start her journey as a member of the Wings. As Bueckers was the No. 1 pick, the Mavericks were able to have the same luck, securing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after only having a 1.8% chance of doing so.
For the entire season, Cooper Flagg has been seen as the player who could most likely be drafted No. 1, and Dallas will have two young stars on the Wings and Mavericks. Bueckers was recently asked about the Mavericks getting the No. 1 pick, and she seemed surprised, just like everyone else.
“Yeah, that's another thing that I didn't think was real at first. I think 1.8% odds to get the first pick,” Bueckers said via Myah Taylor of Dallas News. “But I believe God makes no mistakes, and so that happened for a reason.
Dallas Wings No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers on the Mavs winning the NBA draft lottery and potentially securing Cooper Flagg: “…I didn’t think [it] was real at first … but I believe God makes no mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/F9egQ0FjGV
— Myah Taylor (@t_myah) May 13, 2025
Bueckers was also asked about the possibility of Flagg being drafted by the Mavericks, as she has all the experience being the No. 1 pick.
“I know Cooper doesn't take it for granted that he's the No. 1 as of right now,” Bueckers said. “He'll wait to hear his name get called. But if that's the case, which it most likely will be, that will be super exciting for the entire organization, who's not on a rebuild and who already has a great team.
“To add him to a championship-level team is a very nice addition.”
Flagg joining the Mavericks would be big, and it would help the team with the present and the future. He'll be surrounded by the right players, and they can teach him how to win at a high level instantly. Dallas should be excited for what's to come for their basketball teams, and they could have two bright stars in the city for years to come.