The city of Dallas should be excited for basketball this season as Paige Bueckers is set to start her journey as a member of the Wings. As Bueckers was the No. 1 pick, the Mavericks were able to have the same luck, securing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after only having a 1.8% chance of doing so.

For the entire season, Cooper Flagg has been seen as the player who could most likely be drafted No. 1, and Dallas will have two young stars on the Wings and Mavericks. Bueckers was recently asked about the Mavericks getting the No. 1 pick, and she seemed surprised, just like everyone else.

Dallas Wings No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers on the Mavs winning the NBA draft lottery and potentially securing Cooper Flagg: “…I didn’t think [it] was real at first … but I believe God makes no mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/F9egQ0FjGV — Myah Taylor (@t_myah) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bueckers was also asked about the possibility of Flagg being drafted by the Mavericks, as she has all the experience being the No. 1 pick.

Flagg joining the Mavericks would be big, and it would help the team with the present and the future. He'll be surrounded by the right players, and they can teach him how to win at a high level instantly. Dallas should be excited for what's to come for their basketball teams, and they could have two bright stars in the city for years to come.